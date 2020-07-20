Brokerages Anticipate Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will report $66.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.74 million. Cactus reported sales of $168.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $322.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.72 million to $345.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.02 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $316.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

