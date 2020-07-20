Brokerages Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.89 Million

Brokerages expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce $18.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $105.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.97 million to $105.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.26 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MTBC in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on MTBC in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.