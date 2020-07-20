Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.26 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $512.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $534.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after buying an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What is range trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.