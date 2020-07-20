Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post sales of $512.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $534.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after buying an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after buying an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

