Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.81 Million

Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report sales of $340.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.00 million and the highest is $349.30 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $373.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.