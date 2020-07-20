Brokerages Set So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) PT at $15.53

So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SY. BidaskClub lowered So-Young International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in So-Young International by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in So-Young International by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in So-Young International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 215,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of So-Young International by 599.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,622 shares during the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.