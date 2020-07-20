BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

