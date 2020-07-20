Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

BVRDF opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

