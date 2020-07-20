Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Caleres were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4,646.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $4,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

