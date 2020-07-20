Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

