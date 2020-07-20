Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

