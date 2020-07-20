Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 26.2% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 37.2% during the same period. The company's worldwide production averaged a record 3,058 MBOE/d in 2019, reflecting an increase of 4.4% thanks to expansion in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s well economics in the play also continues to improve as the company has been able to achieve a 40% reduction in its development and production costs since 2015. However, Chevron is not immune to this historic oil price crash, forcing it to cut capex and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative its inability to add proved reserves to its reserve base to the amount of oil and gas produced.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.55.

Chevron stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

