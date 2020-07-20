CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

