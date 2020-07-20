Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $83.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.