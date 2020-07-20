Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

