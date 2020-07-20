Citigroup Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $170.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

