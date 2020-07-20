Citigroup Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $85.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.14.

NYSE:VLO opened at $55.47 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

