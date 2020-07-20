Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

