ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 28th (NYSE:CTR)

Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of CTR opened at $2.44 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 268.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 172,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,776 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

