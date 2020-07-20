Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.69.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Clorox by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.