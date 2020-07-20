CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.97.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.