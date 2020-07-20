Cogeco Communications Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$104.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$87.57 and a 1 year high of C$120.20.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total value of C$2,025,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,512,329.99.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

