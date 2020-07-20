Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday.

CCA opened at C$104.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$87.57 and a 52 week high of C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total transaction of C$2,025,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,943 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,329.99.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.