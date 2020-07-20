Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

CTSH opened at $61.43 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

