Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148. Insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

