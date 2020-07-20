Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 60.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.