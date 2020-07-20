Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cousins Properties by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

