Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 2,893 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

