Csenge Advisory Group Invests $203,000 in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after acquiring an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

NYSE PKG opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

