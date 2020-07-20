Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

