Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,323,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $137.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

