D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $66.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.12.

NYSE:DHI opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

