DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

WFC opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.