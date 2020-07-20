Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Davita stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Davita will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Davita by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Davita by 4,010.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Davita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Davita by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

