Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 856,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1,267.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 349,580 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 602,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

TACO opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.