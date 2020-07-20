Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of DELL opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

