Deutsche Bank Trims IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $151.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $327.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.32.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.