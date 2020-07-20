Dover (NYSE:DOV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dover has suspended the current-year financial guidance due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic and negative impact on end-market demand. Dover expects business uncertainties and challenges related to COVID-19 to continue in the remaining period of the current year. However, the company is poised to gain from solid order backlog across all business segments, productivity and cost initiatives, debt refinancing, M&A and execution of margin targets. E-commerce growth, new product development and inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth in the near term. Dover's effort to reduce costs and curtailing production capacity to match supply with demand is likely to have aided second quarter's earnings. Further, its strong financial position and prudent capital structure bode well.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Dover by 45.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

