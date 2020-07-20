Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $459,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,572. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,653,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 574,667 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

