e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELF. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.70.

ELF opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $1,683,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $144,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,511,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

