Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.19% from the company’s previous close.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.