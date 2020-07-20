Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,706,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 224,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

