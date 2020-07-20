ENI’s (E) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on E. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ENI stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ENI by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

