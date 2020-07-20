EnterCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $182.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $17,719.48 and approximately $182.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.66 or 0.05048803 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031758 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,284,750 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.