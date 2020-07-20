Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Entergy by 103.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 27.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,603,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

