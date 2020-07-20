Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 10.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.64.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

