Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce $338.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,622,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Envista by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,684,000 after purchasing an additional 723,121 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,760,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 898,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,041 shares in the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.