Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $156.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.14.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.