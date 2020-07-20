EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $97.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

