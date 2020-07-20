Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361,350 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $214,685,000 after buying an additional 169,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $202.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

