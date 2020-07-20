Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

